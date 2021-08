CHIANG MAI: Two teen drug couriers have been arrested and more than 250,000 speed pills seized following a clash with a military task force in Mae Ai district on Saturday afternoon.

Soldiers from the Pha Muang task force deployed to Doi Laem in tambon Mae Ai to keep a close watch on drug smuggling spotted three men with rucksacks walking along a mountainous route.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS