Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai district in partial lockdown

Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai district in partial lockdown1 min read
CHIANG MAI: Three tambons in Mae Ai district have been put in three-day lockdown, from Monday to Wednesday, under an order issued by the provincial disease control committee, governor Charoenrit Sanguansat said on Monday.
Mr Charoenrit, the committee chairman, said the isolation was in response to a report that a Covid-19 patient in Ayutthaya had until recently worked in Mae Ai district.
Phanumet Tanraksa
BANGKOK POST