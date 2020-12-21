December 21, 2020

It Isn’t 2nd COVID-19 Wave: Health Minister Anutin

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019.


BANGKOK, Dec 21 (TNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul denied that Thailand was facing its second wave of the novel coronavirus, saying officials knew the source of the outbreak and could control it.

He gave the interview after updating Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on COVID-19 situations and solutions in Samut Sakhon province. The prime minister ordered him to maximize medical supplies and resources for testing. Most migrant workers in at-risk areas were tested. About 42% of them were infected and most of the confirmed cases were asymptomatic, Mr Anutin said.

