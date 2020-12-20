Thailand confirms 576 new COVID-19 cases





BANGKOK (NNT) – The number of new COVID-19 infections linked to the seafood market in Samut Sakhon is now 576 cases comprising 516 foreign laborers, and 19 Thais diagnosed after going to the market, with one living in Bangkok. The rest of the cases had all returned from foreign countries.

Spokesperson of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, today anounced the 576 new cases of COVID-19.

516 of them are foreign laborers who were tested and confirmed positive last night.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



