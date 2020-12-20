December 20, 2020

Thailand confirms 576 new COVID-19 cases

Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The number of new COVID-19 infections linked to the seafood market in Samut Sakhon is now 576 cases comprising 516 foreign laborers, and 19 Thais diagnosed after going to the market, with one living in Bangkok. The rest of the cases had all returned from foreign countries.

Spokesperson of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, today anounced the 576 new cases of COVID-19.

516 of them are foreign laborers who were tested and confirmed positive last night.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

