December 20, 2020

10,000 to be tested for COVID-19 after Samut Sakhon outbreak spreads to Bangkok

Healthcare worker performing a COVID-19 test at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi

Healthcare worker performing a COVID-19 test at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi. Photo: UN Women/Pathumporn Thongking / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Thailand confirmed 576 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, including 516 migrant worker cases linked to the outbreak in Samut Sakhon announced the day before, the government said, before additional cases were found in Nakhon Pathom.

The new cases include 19 locally transmitted cases in Bangkok and in the neighbouring province of Samut Sakhon, now locked down, where the 516 inflections were also found.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

