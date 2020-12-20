10,000 to be tested for COVID-19 after Samut Sakhon outbreak spreads to Bangkok

10,000 to be tested for COVID-19 after Samut Sakhon outbreak spreads to Bangkok1 min read
Thailand confirmed 576 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, including 516 migrant worker cases linked to the outbreak in Samut Sakhon announced the day before, the government said, before additional cases were found in Nakhon Pathom.
The new cases include 19 locally transmitted cases in Bangkok and in the neighbouring province of Samut Sakhon, now locked down, where the 516 inflections were also found.
