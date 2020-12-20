COVID-19 alert in Bangkok as concerns grow over a second wave of infections





Thailand has recorded 576 new COVID-19 cases, the largest single day surge since the first case was found in Thailand on January 13th. A doctor at Chulalongkorn University is warning that the country may be facing a second wave of infections, which would be more serious than the first if it is not contained in the next 5-8 weeks.

At a news conference this morning (Sunday), CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Wissanuyothin dismissed the suggestion of a second wave, maintaining that this is a new outbreak, and urged all people who have visited Samut Sakhon since December 1st to visit their nearest hospital for free tests.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

