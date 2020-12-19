Samut Sakhon under lockdown after 548 COVID-19 cases found





Samut Sakhon, one of Thailand’s biggest fishing towns about 40 kms from Bangkok, has been placed under virtual shutdown starting Saturday night after as many as 548 Myanmar migrant workers were found to be infected with Covid-19.

Samut Sakhon Governor Veerasak Vijitsaengsri said during a hastily-arranged press conference at around 9 pm that drastic measures were extremely necessary to stem the spread of the virus but gave an assurance that the pandemic was being confined only to the migrant workers community.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



