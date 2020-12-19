December 19, 2020

Samut Sakhon under lockdown after 548 COVID-19 cases found

Mahachai in Samut Sakhon District

Mahachai in Samut Sakhon District. Photo: mohigan. CC BY-SA 3.0.


Samut Sakhon, one of Thailand’s biggest fishing towns about 40 kms from Bangkok, has been placed under virtual shutdown starting Saturday night after as many as 548 Myanmar migrant workers were found to be infected with Covid-19.

Samut Sakhon Governor Veerasak Vijitsaengsri said during a hastily-arranged press conference at around 9 pm that drastic measures were extremely necessary to stem the spread of the virus but gave an assurance that the pandemic was being confined only to the migrant workers community.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

