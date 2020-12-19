New Year’s countdown festival in Nakhon Ratchasima cancelled due to concern about COVID-19





Nakhon Ratchasima – Nakhon Ratchasima’s public relation’s page called ‘Korat Next Step’ announced online that one of the provincial New Year’s celebrations ‘Korat Countdown Festival 2021’ is canceled due to concerns about concert arrangements and the situation of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Festival was initially scheduled at Mayfair Market for seven days and seven nights, from December 25 to the 31st, featuring free concerts and various artists. A statue of a giant cow was used to promote the event and was planned to be staged to the festival to welcome the Year of the Ox in the Chinese year calendar.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



