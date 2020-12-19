New Year’s countdown festival in Nakhon Ratchasima cancelled due to concern about COVID-19

New Year’s countdown festival in Nakhon Ratchasima cancelled due to concern about COVID-191 min read
Nakhon Ratchasima – Nakhon Ratchasima’s public relation’s page called ‘Korat Next Step’ announced online that one of the provincial New Year’s celebrations ‘Korat Countdown Festival 2021’ is canceled due to concerns about concert arrangements and the situation of the Covid-19 outbreak.
The Festival was initially scheduled at Mayfair Market for seven days and seven nights, from December 25 to the 31st, featuring free concerts and various artists. A statue of a giant cow was used to promote the event and was planned to be staged to the festival to welcome the Year of the Ox in the Chinese year calendar.
