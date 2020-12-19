December 19, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

New Year’s countdown festival in Nakhon Ratchasima cancelled due to concern about COVID-19

1 min read
7 mins ago TN
Main Gate of Korat in Nakhon Ratchasima

Main Gate of Korat in Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Photo: Edogawa - CC BY-SA 3.0.


Nakhon Ratchasima – Nakhon Ratchasima’s public relation’s page called ‘Korat Next Step’ announced online that one of the provincial New Year’s celebrations ‘Korat Countdown Festival 2021’ is canceled due to concerns about concert arrangements and the situation of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Festival was initially scheduled at Mayfair Market for seven days and seven nights, from December 25 to the 31st, featuring free concerts and various artists. A statue of a giant cow was used to promote the event and was planned to be staged to the festival to welcome the Year of the Ox in the Chinese year calendar.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News

New Year's countdown festival in Nakhon Ratchasima cancelled due to concern about COVID-19 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Big Mountain festival organisers to be charged

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Big Mountain concert shut down by Korat governor, then reopened

6 days ago TN
1 min read

Two killed, 5 injured in Udon Thani knife attacks

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Samut Sakhon under lockdown after 548 COVID-19 cases found

56 seconds ago TN
1 min read

New Year’s countdown festival in Nakhon Ratchasima cancelled due to concern about COVID-19

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Twelve local COVID-19 infections among 34 new cases

9 hours ago TN
1 min read

Deadly Fungal Infection Causing Decay of Jaw Bones, Nasal Bones Reported in South India

9 hours ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.