December 18, 2020

COVID-19 alert in Samut Sakhon after a seafood vendor infected

Street food stalls in Bangkok

Street food stalls in Bangkok. photo: Ian Gratton.


A seafood market, in the Muang district of Thailand’s coastal province of Samut Sakhon, has been ordered closed for three days from Thursday after one of the shrimp vendors at the market was found to be infected with COVID-19. 18 people, who were in close contact with the woman, have been quarantined and given swab tests.

Samut Sakhon Governor Veerasak Vichitsaengsri told the media today that the 67-year ol

d woman tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and the result was confirmed in a second test today.

