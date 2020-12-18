COVID-19 alert in Samut Sakhon after a seafood vendor infected





A seafood market, in the Muang district of Thailand’s coastal province of Samut Sakhon, has been ordered closed for three days from Thursday after one of the shrimp vendors at the market was found to be infected with COVID-19. 18 people, who were in close contact with the woman, have been quarantined and given swab tests.

Samut Sakhon Governor Veerasak Vichitsaengsri told the media today that the 67-year ol

d woman tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and the result was confirmed in a second test today.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



