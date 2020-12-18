December 18, 2020

Two German nationals to enter Thailand for business without performing state quarantine, CCSA approved yesterday

Lufthansa Airbus A380 at Frankfurt airport, Germany

Lufthansa Airbus A380 at Frankfurt airport in Germany. Photo: Steve Jurvetson.


Bangkok – Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O’Cha, has approved to welcome two German nationals to Thailand for business without performing state quarantine but must be followed closely by Public Health authorities.

The decision was made yesterday, December 17th, following the request of the German personnel who were planning to enter the Kingdom without isolation to install machines in a factory. Further details such as the location of the factory and when they are scheduled to arrive were not disclosed to the press. The two foreigners will not be allowed to leave the factory, use public transportation or food services or go anywhere in the country open to the public.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News

