November 18, 2020

CCSA postpones public health ministry’s plan to shorten mandatory quarantine

Trolleys at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Trolleys at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan. Photo: pxfuel. CC0.


Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, withheld approval today for the Public Health Ministry’s proposal to partially replace the 14-day mandatory quarantine with “area quarantine”, under which arrivals from abroad will be isolated for 10 days in a hotel and another four days outside the hotel.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Wissanuyothin said today that the CCSA wants the Public Health Ministry to study the area quarantine proposal further, because there is public concern about safety, if the mandatory quarantine period is to be shortened to 10 days, and to resubmit the proposal within 4 weeks.

