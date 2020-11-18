Protests: 55 People Injured in Clashes at Kiakkai





BANGKOK, Nov 18 (TNA) – The Erawan Emergency Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that 55 people were injured in the clashes at Kiakkai yesterday.

According to the center, 32 people were affected by tear gas and six people being shot. Four people were sick and 13 others suffered from other injuries.

They were sent to nine hospitals. As of 10.50 am. Wednesday, four people remain in hospital.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

