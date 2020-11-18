November 18, 2020

Thailand Extends Emergency Decree for Another 45 Days

Christmas and New Year in Thailand

Christmas tree and New Year lights in Pathum Wan, Bangkok. Photo: GFDL / Wikimedia Commons.


BANGKOK, Nov 18 (TNA) – The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) agreed to extend the emergency decree for another 45 days, spanning the New Year festival to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The CCSA spokesman, Taweesin Visanuyothin said the CCSA meeting on Wedensday, chaired by Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha decided to extend the emergency decress from Dec 1 to Jan 15 for continuity of the measures during the festivities.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

