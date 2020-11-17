November 17, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Riot police fire water cannon to protesters as Parliament debates charter bills

1 min read
53 mins ago TN
Thai police water cannon at protest site

Thai police water cannon at protest site. Photo: Prachatai / Youtube. CC BY 3.0.


As parliamentarians debated the bills seeking to amend the constitution, police battled anti-government protesters trying to break through barriers outside the Parliament at Kiakkai intersection.

At one point scuffles also broke out between pro-democracy protesters and royalists dressed in yellow.

As least 9 people were reported to have been injured after police used high pressure water cannons against thousands of protesters who attempted to approach the parliament complex. Some protesters responded by throwing projectiles at the anti-riot police.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Riot police fire water cannon to protesters as Parliament debates charter bills 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Cabinet allows abortion in first 12 weeks

46 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19 Cut Thai Automotive Production, Export

60 mins ago TN
3 min read

TAT Launches a New Campaign: “EXPAT TRAVEL BONUS”

2 hours ago Tourism Authority of Thailand

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

2 min read

Pattaya chosen as one of the best 9 fishing destinations in the world for German travellers

36 mins ago TN
1 min read

Cabinet allows abortion in first 12 weeks

46 mins ago TN
1 min read

Riot police fire water cannon to protesters as Parliament debates charter bills

53 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19 Cut Thai Automotive Production, Export

60 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close