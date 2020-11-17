Riot police fire water cannon to protesters as Parliament debates charter bills

Riot police fire water cannon to protesters as Parliament debates charter bills1 min read
As parliamentarians debated the bills seeking to amend the constitution, police battled anti-government protesters trying to break through barriers outside the Parliament at Kiakkai intersection.
At one point scuffles also broke out between pro-democracy protesters and royalists dressed in yellow.
As least 9 people were reported to have been injured after police used high pressure water cannons against thousands of protesters who attempted to approach the parliament complex. Some protesters responded by throwing projectiles at the anti-riot police.
