January 19, 2021

Row over MorChana contact-tracing app threatens to blow hole in COVID-19 defence

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Smartphone. Photo: Aaron Yoo / flickr.


Thailand’s much-touted contact-tracing app, MorChana, risks losing its “national hero” status as questions emerge about its efficacy and transparency.

Last Friday (Jan 15), the MorChana Volunteer Team abruptly announced the government had taken full control of the app, adding they hoped its potential to alert people of COVID-19 risks would be maximised. The app uses a red, orange, yellow and green colour code to show users their risk level.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

