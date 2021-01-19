Row over MorChana contact-tracing app threatens to blow hole in COVID-19 defence

Row over MorChana contact-tracing app threatens to blow hole in COVID-19 defence1 min read
Thailand’s much-touted contact-tracing app, MorChana, risks losing its “national hero” status as questions emerge about its efficacy and transparency.
Last Friday (Jan 15), the MorChana Volunteer Team abruptly announced the government had taken full control of the app, adding they hoped its potential to alert people of COVID-19 risks would be maximised. The app uses a red, orange, yellow and green colour code to show users their risk level.
By Thai PBS World