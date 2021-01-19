Almost 10 Police Officers Involving in Migrant Workers Smuggling





BANGKOK, Dec 19 (TNA) – Almost 10 police officers were allegedly involved in smuggling migrant workers across the Thai-Myanmar border and the investigation is underway, said National Police Chief, Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk.

He said the initial investigation on labour smuggling in Kanchanaburi’s Sangkhlaburi district found that state officials and almost ten police officers to be involved in aiding illegal labour smuggling or being negligent over it.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email





