Almost 10 Police Officers Involving in Migrant Workers Smuggling

Chiangsaen Immigration Office in Chiang Rai

Chiangsaen Immigration Office in Wiang, Chiang Khong District, Chiang Rai. Photo: mohigan.


BANGKOK, Dec 19 (TNA) – Almost 10 police officers were allegedly involved in smuggling migrant workers across the Thai-Myanmar border and the investigation is underway, said National Police Chief, Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk.

He said the initial investigation on labour smuggling in Kanchanaburi’s Sangkhlaburi district found that state officials and almost ten police officers to be involved in aiding illegal labour smuggling or being negligent over it.

