Chai Nat province now free of COVID-19 as last eight patients recover

Chai Nat province now free of COVID-19 as last eight patients recover1 min read
Thailand’s central province of Chai Nat has been cleared of COVID-19 infections after the last eight patients tested negative for the virus, with five of them being discharged from their quarantine facility and the other three completing the 14-days of mandatory isolation, according to the Chai Nat provincial public relations office.
The eight were among 1,105 arriving in Chai Nat from Red Zone provinces, or who had been in close contact with the infected. 559 were placed under observation and all were later cleared by health officials.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World