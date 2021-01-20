Chai Nat province now free of COVID-19 as last eight patients recover





Thailand’s central province of Chai Nat has been cleared of COVID-19 infections after the last eight patients tested negative for the virus, with five of them being discharged from their quarantine facility and the other three completing the 14-days of mandatory isolation, according to the Chai Nat provincial public relations office.

The eight were among 1,105 arriving in Chai Nat from Red Zone provinces, or who had been in close contact with the infected. 559 were placed under observation and all were later cleared by health officials.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email





