January 7, 2021

‘Red zone’ arrivals face quarantine in Phuket

Phuket Airport taxi minibus service

Phuket Airport taxi minibus service. Photo: Merrylands1970. CC BY-SA 4.0.


PHUKET: All people arriving from any of the 28 provinces currently declared ‘red zones’ will be asked to undergo swab tests for COVID-19 and will face a 14-day quarantine after arriving on the island, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has announced.

The new high-level precautions to prevent COVID-19 from being brought onto the island were announced at the meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall late yesterday afternoon (Jan 6).

By The Phuket News

