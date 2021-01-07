‘Red zone’ arrivals face quarantine in Phuket

‘Red zone’ arrivals face quarantine in Phuket1 min read
PHUKET: All people arriving from any of the 28 provinces currently declared ‘red zones’ will be asked to undergo swab tests for COVID-19 and will face a 14-day quarantine after arriving on the island, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has announced.
The new high-level precautions to prevent COVID-19 from being brought onto the island were announced at the meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall late yesterday afternoon (Jan 6).
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News