Arrest Warrants for Don Muang Human Smugglers





Bangkok, Jan 7 (TNA) – Police obtained court warrants for the arrest of people allegedly smuggling 19 Rohingya migrants to Bangkok’s Don Muang district and seven of the aliens later tested positive for COVID-19.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat, deputy commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office, said the 19 Rohingya people were found at a rented house in Don Muang. Seven of them tested positive and 12 others were free of the disease. They were isolated and kept under the supervision of disease control worers.

TNA

