Pro-Trump Protesters Breach US Capitol Building, Young Woman Shot





Images from inside the US capitol are showing what appears to be an armed stand-off between police and Trump supporters at the door to the chamber of the House of Representatives.

Capitol Police have locked off the Senate chamber and have guns drawn as protesters are pounding on the doors and reportedly vandalizing the building.

Reporters and lawmakers have taken to social media to update the situation and say they have been instructed to lay down on the floor in-place.

Update: A video has surfaced of a woman being shot inside the US Capitol after Trump supporters breached the building and attempted to enter the Senate chamber. Footage also shows the woman then being carried out on a stretcher.

Full story: rt.com

