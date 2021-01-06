January 6, 2021

Hong Kong Arrests Over 50 Opposition Figures Under National Security Law

SDU Hong Kong Police Mercedes Unimog

Mercedes-Benz Unimog armoured vehicle used by the Hong Kong Police. Photo: Ged Carroll / flickr.


MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Police in Hong Kong on Wednesday detained over 50 high-profile anti-Beijing activists and politicians, including one US national, in early morning raids, media reported.

According to South China Morning Post, all former Democratic opposition lawmakers – who resigned in protest in November – were arrested along with high-profile political organizers who took part in last July’s primary runoff effort to elect anti-Beijing candidates to the Legislative Council.

US national John Clancey was among those detained during a raid of the Ho Tse Wai & Partners law firm, which has many anti-government figures as its clients, the newspaper reported.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

