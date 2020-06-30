China’s President Xi Jinping Signs Hong Kong National Security Law

China’s President Xi Jinping Signs Hong Kong National Security Law1 min read
Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a decree to enact the Hong Kong national security law into effect after it was passed by the National People’s Congress, according to the CCTV.
In response to the passage of the new legislation, a number of key activists in Hong Kong, including Joshua Wong, have decided to quit the political parties they were involved in. A number of pro-democracy activists have deleted their accounts on Twitter over fears of retribution or possible criminal charges under the new legislation.
In turn, Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam has said that the national security law will not undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy.
