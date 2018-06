PanARMENIAN.Net – The Turkish Armed Forces advanced at least 26 kilometers (km) into Iraqi territory this past weekend, as they continue their military operations against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Al-Masdar News reports.

“Our soldiers advanced between 26 to 27 kilometres in northern Iraq, and there is not much left to liberate in Qandil,” Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency reported, citing Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

