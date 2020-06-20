Chinese Authorities Release Details on Proposed Hong Kong Security Legislation

Chinese Authorities Release Details on Proposed Hong Kong Security Legislation1 min read
BEIJING (Sputnik) – The Chinese authorities revealed on Saturday the details of the proposed Hong Kong security bill after the three-day meeting of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee.
The controversial legislature, which prompted strong criticism from Hong Kong citizens and abroad, comprises six chapters and 66 articles. The chapters, inter alia, cover general provisions, duties and mechanisms for ensuring Hong Kong’s national security, issues of crimes and penalties, jurisdiction and law enforcement.
The draft document lists the main responsibilities of the Chinese authorities regarding national security, as well as Hong Kong’s constitutional responsibility to maintain it. The bill sets out rules for the prevention, suppression and punishment of secessionist activities, attempts to undermine the state authority, terrorist activities, and colluding with foreign states or forces to jeopardize national security.
