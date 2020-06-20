Thailand records one new coronavirus case on Saturday

Thailand records one new coronavirus case on Saturday1 min read
The Thai Ministry of Public Health today reported one new COVID-19 case, but said that it had to keep a close watch on Thais returning from abroad, including 499 scheduled to arrive in today (Saturday) from Germany, Brunei, South Korea and the United States.
Today’s new infection is a returnee from Bahrain, who entered state quarantine in Chon Buri province and tested positive for COVID-19.
By Thai PBS World