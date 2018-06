Eleven Thai tourists, as well as one tour operator and the ship captain, had to jump into the sea yesterday as their boat hit underwater rocks and slowly sank off the coast of Chumphon province.

All 13 people were rescued into safety by local officials around 2pm yesterday. When the accident occurred, the group was making its way back from a snorkeling expedition at Mu Koh Chumphon National Park, reported Khaosod.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok