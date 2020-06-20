International flights to Thailand may not restart until September

International flights to Thailand may not restart until September1 min read
BANGKOK: A senior director of civilian aviation recently said that international flights are not likely to resume in Thailand until late September.
Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand director Chula Sukmanop, it was reported in Khaosod English language newspaper, recently said that none of the airlines he met had expressed interest in resuming their international flights by next month, when the order shutting down the country’s airspace is due to expire. He attributed the reluctance to uncertainty over the government’s policies on international travel.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Andrew J Wood
The Phuket News