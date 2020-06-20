Narcotics Weighing Over 25 Tons Will Be Destroyed On June 26





BANGKOK, June 20 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry set the 50th incineration of seized narcotics weighing altogether 25.3 tons on June 26 and July 13-14 in Ayutthaya province.

The incineration will happen at the Utilities and Environment Management Office of the Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate. It is aimed at provining seriousness and transparency in narcotic suppression by preventing seized narcotics from returning to traffickers and causing social problems.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



