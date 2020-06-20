Russian man held in Koh Samui for fake credit cards

Russian man held in Koh Samui for fake credit cards1 min read
SURAT THANI: A 35-year-old Russian man has been arrested at a pier on Koh Samui for allegedly using fake credit cards to buy goods on the resort island. Eight counterfeit credit cards were found in his possession.
The arrest came after a bank employee alerted police to suspected irregularities in the use of credit cards on several occasions on the southern island, said Pol Col Prawit Engchuan, superintendent of the Surat Thani police.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST