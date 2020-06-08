Body found on Koh Samui may be missing Ukrainian woman

Body found on Koh Samui may be missing Ukrainian woman1 min read
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a decomposing female body, believed to be that of a missing Ukrainian tourist, found in a forest on Samui Island yesterday.
Ms. Orla Frolova, 32, was reported missing to Borpood police on May 25th by her boyfriend, who was taken to the crime scene in an attempt to identify the remains. He reportedly told the police that the personal effects, including a shoulder bag, were those of his girlfriend.
By Thai PBS World