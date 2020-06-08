Body found on Koh Samui may be missing Ukrainian woman





Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a decomposing female body, believed to be that of a missing Ukrainian tourist, found in a forest on Samui Island yesterday.

Ms. Orla Frolova, 32, was reported missing to Borpood police on May 25th by her boyfriend, who was taken to the crime scene in an attempt to identify the remains. He reportedly told the police that the personal effects, including a shoulder bag, were those of his girlfriend.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



