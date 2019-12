SONGKHLA: A Thai wife has asked police to help find her Swedish husband, whom she has not heard from since they arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport from Stockholm and he left with a friend.

Amphorn Maksomboon, 65, filed a missing person report with Hat Yai police on Monday, saying she was concerned for the safety of Begt Erik Gustafsson, 55.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts