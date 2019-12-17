More than 1,000 weapons seized from insurgent base in Yala





Yala: More than 1,000 weapons and pieces of equipment for launching violent attacks were seized in Krong Pinang district over the weekend, according to the Internal Security Operations Command’s (Isoc) Forward Command.

The weapons and equipment were discovered at what appeared to be an insurgent base around Taloh Sator mountain where shelters believed to have been used by insurgents were also found.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat

BANGKOK POST

