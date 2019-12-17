Tue. Dec 17th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

More than 1,000 weapons seized from insurgent base in Yala

1 min read
17 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Marines soldier

BAN CHAM KREM, Thailand -- Royal Thai Marines practice weapons handling skills before advancing through the Military Operations on Urban Terrain town at the Ban Cham Krem training area here Feb. 8 during Cobra Gold '12. Cobra Gold is a recurring multinational and multiservice exercise hosted by the Royal Kingdom of Thailand designed to advance regional security by exercising a multinational force from nations sharing common goals and security commitments in the Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brandon L. Saunders/released)


Yala: More than 1,000 weapons and pieces of equipment for launching violent attacks were seized in Krong Pinang district over the weekend, according to the Internal Security Operations Command’s (Isoc) Forward Command.

The weapons and equipment were discovered at what appeared to be an insurgent base around Taloh Sator mountain where shelters believed to have been used by insurgents were also found.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Wife seeks help finding missing Swedish husband

20 hours ago TN
1 min read

14-year-old accused of killing Yala forestry official

3 days ago TN
1 min read

British sailor adrift on stricken yacht rescued off Koh Lipe

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Family of Thai woman thought abducted by North Korea encouraged by Japanese response

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

More than 1,000 weapons seized from insurgent base in Yala

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Wife seeks help finding missing Swedish husband

20 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close