14-year-old accused of killing Yala forestry official





YALA: A 14-year-old boy stands accused of firing the shots that killed a senior forestry official in Yala, police said on Saturday after arresting all three suspects including the mastermind.

Authorities say the killing was planned by Arseesa Kamae, 34, a subordinate of the victim. She allegedly hired Treenaphat Suwanpathipat, 33, and the 14-year-old gunman whose name has been withheld. All three are in custody on charges of colluding in murder, illegal possession of a weapon and carrying it in a public place.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Muhamad Ayub Pathan and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

