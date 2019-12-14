Sat. Dec 14th, 2019

14-year-old accused of killing Yala forestry official

Sateng in Yala District

Sateng in Yala District. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.


YALA: A 14-year-old boy stands accused of firing the shots that killed a senior forestry official in Yala, police said on Saturday after arresting all three suspects including the mastermind.

Authorities say the killing was planned by Arseesa Kamae, 34, a subordinate of the victim. She allegedly hired Treenaphat Suwanpathipat, 33, and the 14-year-old gunman whose name has been withheld. All three are in custody on charges of colluding in murder, illegal possession of a weapon and carrying it in a public place.

Muhamad Ayub Pathan and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

14-year-old accused of killing Yala forestry official

