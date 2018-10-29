Vehicle of the Policía Nacional
Mastermind behind gangland style execution of British man in Pattaya arrested in Spain

By TN / October 29, 2018

The alleged mastermind behind the gangland style execution of a British man in Pattaya has been arrested in Spain.

Toby James Nelhams, 45, was held on an international arrest warrant issued by the Thai authorities after he landed at Malaga airport.

Full story: Thai Visa News

Thai Visa News

