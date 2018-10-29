Korat tech student found dead in college toilet room

A third-year student of a technical college in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Mueang district was found dead in a college toilet on Monday morning, police said.
The 20-year-old male student from the IT department was found lying face-down on the floor of the toilet on the third floor of one of the college’s buildings.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
