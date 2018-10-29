Inside Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok
Korat tech student found dead in college toilet room

By TN / October 29, 2018

A third-year student of a technical college in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Mueang district was found dead in a college toilet on Monday morning, police said.

The 20-year-old male student from the IT department was found lying face-down on the floor of the toilet on the third floor of one of the college’s buildings.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

