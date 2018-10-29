Leicester City confirms Vichai among five killed in copter crash

Leicester City Football Club confirmed last night that its chairman and owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was killed after a helicopter belonging to the billionaire crashed and burst into flames at the stadium car park shortly after taking off from the club’s pitch.
The eight-seater helicopter belonging to 60-year-old chairman had flown from the King Power Stadium pitch live on TV moments before the explosion.
Source: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
