British media say Vichai on board helicopter that crashed

King Power and Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was on board the helicopter that crashed in a ball of flames in the club’s stadium car park last night after a Premier League match in Leicester, British media reported.
The Sun said the eight-seater helicopter belonging to 60-year-old chairman had flown from the King Power Stadium pitch live on TV moments before the explosion.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
