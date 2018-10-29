Cyclist struck, killed by car driven by German in Korat





NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A man cycling on a main road died on Sunday after his bicycle was hit by a car driven by a German national.

Thavorn Singnoi, 55, died after the car – driven by a German man identified as C. R. M. M., 53 – crashed into his bicycle on Mittraphap Road in Sikhiu district, said Theerapong Pinitmontree, a duty officer of Sikhiu police station.

