Police identify, hunt driver of van that killed Filipino cyclist

By TN / October 26, 2018

Police are going after a man believed to have been behind the wheel of a van that hit and killed a cyclist from the Philippines taking part in a long-distance ride in Thailand.

Niphon Klaising, chief of the Saen Phudas station, said on Thursday the driver was 29 years old. The Chachoengsao Court had approved an arrest warrant for him.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SONTHANAPORN INCHAN
BANGKOK POST

