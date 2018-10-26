Four arrested with 208kg of marijuana in Khon Kaen

Three men and a teenaged girl were arrested in Khon Kaen province while allegedly attempting to smuggle 208 kilograms of marijuana from Bueng Kan province to Prachuap Khiri Khan.
Police said Suchet Sunthorn, 25, Anuchit Amnualphol, 30, Thanapol Pinlen, 20, and Suparat Innak, 18, were arrested at a road checkpoint in Tambon Nam Phong in the Nam Phong district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
