Thursday, March 29, 2018
Home > Isan > Officials seize 1.5 tonnes of marijuana in Bueng Kan

Officials seize 1.5 tonnes of marijuana in Bueng Kan

Rural Royal Thai Police pick up truck in Na Wa, Nakhon Phanom province
TN Isan 0

About 1.5 tonnes of compressed marijuana worth about 15 million baht in street price were seized from a car on a road in Bueng Kan province.

Acting on a tipoff that a large consignment of compressed marijuana would be smuggled across the border from Laos to be delivered to a drug gang in Bueng Kan province on Tuesday (March 27), a combined force of police, military personnel and local administration officials was dispatched to different spots on Road No 212 suspected to be used for travelling by the smugglers to have their contraband delivered to their customer.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Isan water shortage now critical

Breaking News

First Red Shirt districit in Thailand officially opened and recognized

Women outside a house in Northeastern Thailand

Northeast to experience cold weather next week

Leave a Reply