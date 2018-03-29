Officials seize 1.5 tonnes of marijuana in Bueng Kan

About 1.5 tonnes of compressed marijuana worth about 15 million baht in street price were seized from a car on a road in Bueng Kan province.

Acting on a tipoff that a large consignment of compressed marijuana would be smuggled across the border from Laos to be delivered to a drug gang in Bueng Kan province on Tuesday (March 27), a combined force of police, military personnel and local administration officials was dispatched to different spots on Road No 212 suspected to be used for travelling by the smugglers to have their contraband delivered to their customer.

By Thai PBS