Chiang Mai: Forest court, housing get green light

Army chief Chalermchai Sitthisad has given the green light for the construction of the new Region 5 Court of Appeal office and housing for judicial employees at the foot of Doi Suthep National Park in Chiang Mai to continue, saying the project does not encroach on the forest or violate any laws.

Furthermore, the construction has gone too far to terminate it or a lot of money will be wasted, he said explaining that more than one billion baht has been spent on the project since February 2013.

