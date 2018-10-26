Busy street in Sisaket
Police seize loan sharks’ assets worth 70 million baht

By TN / October 26, 2018

SI SA Ket, 26th October 2018 (NNT)-Acting Immigration Police Bureau Chief, Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal , says assets worth 70 million baht have been seized during an operation to combat violent loan sharks in Si Sa Ket province.

According to Pol Maj Gen Surachet , Thailand’s Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression (Tactics) and a group of local Si Sa Ket police and soldiers raided homes of suspected mafia loan sharks in seven locations in Kantharalak , Muang and Rasisai districts, after they were found to have been treating their debtors unfairly.

