13 Chinese Loan Sharks Arrested in Pattaya





CHONBURI, OCT 25(TNA) – Thirteen Chinese nationals have been arrested in the seaside city of Pattaya in the eastern province of Chonburi for running a loan shark operation charging borrowers in mainland China 60 percent interest per month.

Thai immigration police armed with arrest warrants raided a rental house to arrest all 13 suspects on Thursday.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

