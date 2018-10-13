13 Chinese Loan Sharks Arrested in Pattaya

CHONBURI, OCT 25(TNA) – Thirteen Chinese nationals have been arrested in the seaside city of Pattaya in the eastern province of Chonburi for running a loan shark operation charging borrowers in mainland China 60 percent interest per month.
Thai immigration police armed with arrest warrants raided a rental house to arrest all 13 suspects on Thursday.
TNA
