Street in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung District
Pattaya

13 Chinese Loan Sharks Arrested in Pattaya

By TN / October 26, 2018

CHONBURI, OCT 25(TNA) – Thirteen Chinese nationals have been arrested in the seaside city of Pattaya in the eastern province of Chonburi for running a loan shark operation charging borrowers in mainland China 60 percent interest per month.

Thai immigration police armed with arrest warrants raided a rental house to arrest all 13 suspects on Thursday.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close