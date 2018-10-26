Phang Nga City Hall
South

Life Sentences For 7 Men Who Gang-Raped Teen in Phang Nga

By TN / October 26, 2018

PHANG GNA — A court convicted 11 men and sentenced them to lengthy jail terms Thursday for raping a 14-year-old girl in Phang Nga province last year.

The Phang Nga provincial court said all defendants were guilty of multiple counts related to the attack on the underage girl. It said they gang-raped the victim in her home on Koh Raet 16 times between May 2016 and February 2017.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close