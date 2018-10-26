Life Sentences For 7 Men Who Gang-Raped Teen in Phang Nga





PHANG GNA — A court convicted 11 men and sentenced them to lengthy jail terms Thursday for raping a 14-year-old girl in Phang Nga province last year.

The Phang Nga provincial court said all defendants were guilty of multiple counts related to the attack on the underage girl. It said they gang-raped the victim in her home on Koh Raet 16 times between May 2016 and February 2017.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English

