84 arrested in early-morning raid on Bangkok pub

A Bangkok pub was raided early on Friday, netting 83 alleged drug abusers and one alleged drug pusher.
Pol Col Samran Nualma, acting commander of the Patrol and Special Operation Division, led police to the Klem Pub on Soi Chalerm Krung 13 in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district at 1.30am.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
