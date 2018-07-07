Red-light zone at Soi Cowboy, Bangkok
Pathum Thani: 43 test positive for drugs in pub raid

By TN / July 7, 2018

PATHUM THANI: Forty-three pub-goers tested positive for drugs and more than 50 packs of crystal methamphetamine and other narcotics were seized following a raid on a popular nightspot in Muang district early Saturday.

Authorities raided the May Day pub at around 2am following complaints that illicit drug use was rampant there. Taking part were soldiers, officials from the Department of Provincial Administration and the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection.

