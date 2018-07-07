Personnel and equipment in the entrance chamber of Tham Luang cave
News

Thai Divers Reportedly Mulling Emergency Option to Rescue Trapped Soccer Team

By TN / July 7, 2018

Thai and British divers are preparing an emergency rescue plan to guide 12 boys and their football coach out of a waterlogged cave they have been trapped in for two weeks, media report.

The governor of the Chiang Rai province, who heads the rescue operation said this was a last resort option, however, it is unlikely to be conducted on Saturday, ABC news service reported.

“Not today because they cannot dive at this time,” Narongsak Osotthanakorn said, adding the boys were still practicing using diving equipment.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close