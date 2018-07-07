Thai Divers Reportedly Mulling Emergency Option to Rescue Trapped Soccer Team





Thai and British divers are preparing an emergency rescue plan to guide 12 boys and their football coach out of a waterlogged cave they have been trapped in for two weeks, media report.

The governor of the Chiang Rai province, who heads the rescue operation said this was a last resort option, however, it is unlikely to be conducted on Saturday, ABC news service reported.

“Not today because they cannot dive at this time,” Narongsak Osotthanakorn said, adding the boys were still practicing using diving equipment.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International