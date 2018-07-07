China thanks Thailand for rescue efforts





China thanks Thailand for its ongoing search and rescue operation after boat accidents on July 5 in the rough sea off Phuket that led to the deaths and injuries of a large number of tourists, most of them Chinese.

In his meeting with Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat at the auditorium of the Phuket international airport this morning, Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Lyu Jian said it is necessary for Thailand and China to step up a cooperation to create a favourable tourism image of the two countries.

By Thai PBS