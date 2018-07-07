PM extends condolences over fatalities in three separate accidents





ANGKOK, 6th July 2018 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has offered his sympathies to the families of those killed and injured in three unfortunate incidents in the country.

Assistant Government Spokesperson, Col Taksada Sangkhachan revealed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is closely following developments in Chiang Rai, where rescue officials are working around the clock to assist and extract the 12 boys and their football coach from Tham Luang Cave where they are stranded by high water in the cave. She said the premier has asked all sides to avoid putting pressure on the rescuers as they are struggling to work in a very difficult situation while trying to prioritize safety at every step.

